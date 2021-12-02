iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

