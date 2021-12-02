Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

BSV stock opened at $81.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

