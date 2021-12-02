Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $890,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $209.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.49 and a 52-week high of $221.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

