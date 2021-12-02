Summit X LLC Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

AJG stock opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.