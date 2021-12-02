Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Shares of PM opened at $86.87 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

