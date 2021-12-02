East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,398,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $976,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

