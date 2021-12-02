6,887 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Assurant by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Assurant by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Assurant by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Assurant by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $149.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

