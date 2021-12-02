First Bancorp Inc ME Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $228.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.86. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.