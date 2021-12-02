First Bancorp Inc ME Takes $312,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in American Express by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Express by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $151.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.19. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

