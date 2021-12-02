iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 7th

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12.

