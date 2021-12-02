Elemental Capital Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the quarter. VirnetX makes up 0.9% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned 0.41% of VirnetX worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 412,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 81,030 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 108,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:VHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 3,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.52. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

