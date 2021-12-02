Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Price Target at C$28.71

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAG. CIBC cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th.

TSE MAG traded down C$0.45 on Friday, hitting C$19.48. 92,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 376.04. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

