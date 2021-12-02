Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,073,000 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 7,181,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

SMBMF stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Thursday. Sembcorp Marine has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

