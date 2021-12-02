OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up to $17.09

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $17.79. OneSpan shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 7,375 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The firm has a market cap of $669.83 million, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

