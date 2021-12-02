ARMOR Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and approximately $180,964.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00064251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00095200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,493.21 or 0.07970321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,504.82 or 1.00231597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021310 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,773,327 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

