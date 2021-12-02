Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Down 5.6%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 2,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 64,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.