Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) was up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.96 and last traded at $74.18. Approximately 557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

