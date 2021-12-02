Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19. 1,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 612,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DENN shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $892.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

