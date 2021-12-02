Cohen Lawrence B Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $11.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $539.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.05 and a 12-month high of $559.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.