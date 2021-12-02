Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.43. 5,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,957. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average of $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

