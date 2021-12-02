American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Public Education has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $665,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

