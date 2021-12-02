ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CACG stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $53.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

