StableUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00237507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00086766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

