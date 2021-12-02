Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Down 39.5% in November

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 711,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,356. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Calyxt by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Calyxt by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calyxt by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLXT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

