Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $25.20. 1,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $730.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $578.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

