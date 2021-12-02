Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 11,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 194,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

MMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $638.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.