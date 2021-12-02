Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.70

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 13092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPRO. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,876 shares of company stock worth $14,828,654. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,011,000 after buying an additional 1,331,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after buying an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after buying an additional 781,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

