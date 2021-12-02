nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 33,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -104.79 and a beta of 0.98. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $446,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of nCino by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.