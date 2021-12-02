Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,757 shares of company stock worth $2,578,934 in the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

