Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 5,544 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

