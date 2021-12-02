Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.89

Absolute Software Corp (TSE:ABST) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.89 and last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 44482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$549.53 million and a P/E ratio of -63.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,598.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®? security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

