Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Up to $31.06

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.06, but opened at $32.31. Autohome shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 8,889 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA cut their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Get Autohome alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Autohome by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,419,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Autohome by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after acquiring an additional 987,855 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,962,000 after acquiring an additional 463,990 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.