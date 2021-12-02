Albion Financial Group UT Raises Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.18% of Main Street Capital worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 519.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

