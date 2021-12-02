Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

