Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

SBUX stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

