Albion Financial Group UT Has $18.36 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

