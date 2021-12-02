Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.79 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

