Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 122,224 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,224 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $68,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $249.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.