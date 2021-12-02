Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 20,158 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 399,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.24 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.77 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

