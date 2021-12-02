Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $554.76 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.10 and a 12 month high of $577.21. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

