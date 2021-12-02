Vigilare Wealth Management Has $4.39 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.16. 139,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,064. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $123.30 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.