Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 32.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $3,897,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

K traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 18,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,164. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

