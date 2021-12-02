Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 31,869 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $60,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Bank of America started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $82.17. 562,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,583,010. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

