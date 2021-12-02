First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 86,327 shares.The stock last traded at $127.13 and had previously closed at $130.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,764,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,503,000 after acquiring an additional 64,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,643,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 576,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,875,000 after buying an additional 151,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,257,000 after buying an additional 113,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

