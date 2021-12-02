Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $22,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $4,257,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.3% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 28,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.