Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 514 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in eBay by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,880 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.