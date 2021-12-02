Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $68.64. 47,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.