Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American National Bank raised its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,254. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

