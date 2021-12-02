Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 423.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Quanta Services by 20.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 82,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 41.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

