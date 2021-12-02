Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 208 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PYPL stock opened at $179.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

